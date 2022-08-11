New Details On Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch's Arrest

The vehicle was reported to have visible "dents and dings" and is believed to have slammed into sidewalk areas multiple times before stopping based on road markings observed at the scene.

The documents said that Lynch would provide information to responding officers, "then fall back asleep several times throughout the encounter," according to TMZ Sports.

Responding officers noted the smell of an "alcoholic beverage" coming from inside the vehicle, to which Lynch reportedly, "stated that he was not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he stole the vehicle."

Police said Lynch refused to exit the vehicle when asked to do so. The former running back was arrested about 30 minutes after police initiated the traffic stop, but officers claimed he was uncooperative after a search warrant was obtained to draw a blood sample.

"Lynch was not cooperative or willing to comply with the Search Warrant and corrections officers from the City of Las Vegas had to use a restraint chair to force a blood draw," responding officers wrote in the police report via TMZ Sports.

Lynch's attorneys, Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff, issued the following statement in response to news of their client's arrest obtained and shared by TMZ Sports:

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support."

The Oakland native was a first-team All-Pro in 2012, a second team All-Pro in 2014, a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2008, 2011-14), led the NFL in rushing touchdowns during the 2013 and 214 seasons and was a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Lynch was selected by the Buffalo Bills (2007-10) No. 12 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft after a decorate collegiate career at the University of California, which included winning the then-Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year award, as well as being selected as a first-team All-American in 2006.

Lynch also spent two seasons for the hometown Oakland Raiders -- prior to the team moving to Las Vegas -- during the 2017 and 2018 seasons after coming out of retirement.

Lynch returned to the Seahawks for one season in 2019 and retired with 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns on 2,453 attempts (4.2 yards per carry), as well as 287 receptions for 2,214 yards and nine touchdowns.