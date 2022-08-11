OnlyFans Model Charged In Stabbing Death Of Boyfriend

A popular OnlyFans model and social media personality has been arrested in connection to the April stabbing death of her boyfriend in Miami.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Hawai'i County Police Department warrant issued for her arrest obtained by NBC News on Wednesday (August 10).

Clenney was taken into custody in connection to the death of Christian 'Toby' Obumseli on April 3.

Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, confirmed his client's arrest on Wednesday, which was initially reported by the Miami Herald.

Prieto said Clenney was in Hawaii as part of a rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of her arrest. The 26-year-old was taken to the East Hawai'i Detention Center, where she's scheduled to make her first appearance in local district court Thursday (August 11) before eventually being extradited to Florida.

The Miami Police Department had previously described Obumseli's death as a domestic violence incident that stemmed from a physical altercation and resulted in a stabbing.

Prieto, who had publicly described Clenney and Obumseli's relationship as "clearly toxic," said he was "completely shocked" about news of his client's arrest, arguing that there was "clear evidence of self-defense" in relation to the incident.

“Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening,” Prieto said via NBC News. “Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force.”

A cousin of Obumseli had publicly stated that his family had "no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense," in relation to the 27-year-old's death, claiming that "Toby was raised by a very strong family, with strong morals, strong values. He does not come from that."

Clenney, who went by 'Courtney Tailor' on social media, has more than 2 million Instagram followers.