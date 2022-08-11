Remy Ma, Rapsody Celebrate Hip-Hop Culture In DJ Premier's 'Remy Rap' Video

Rapsody also comes through with some cold bars and sports some dope "Rock The Bells" earrings. Both Rap and Remy post up in various places in Hip-Hop's birthplace while Preemo does what he does best on the turntables. The entire video is a dedication to the '90s era of Hip-hop from the black-and-white scenes down to the array of Cuban links and bucket hats.



"Remy Rap" is one of several songs featured on DJ Premier and Mass Appeals' Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1. The EP, which is produced entirely by Preemo, also features contributions from Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, Joey Bada$$, Run The Jewels and Nas. It's the first of many EP's that will be released leading up to Hip-Hop's 50th birthday next year. The other projects will be executively produced by other legendary producers like Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike WiLL Made-It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy.



Watch the official video for "Remy Rap" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE