Rollercoaster Accident Leaves Over 30 People Injured

By Bill Galluccio

August 11, 2022

Roller coaster
Photo: Getty Images

Dozens of people were injured when two trains on a roller coaster collided at a Legoland amusement park in Guenzburg, Germany, on Thursday (August 11).

According to Fox News, one of the trains on the Fire Dragon roller coaster engaged the emergency brakes resulting in the second car slamming into it from behind.

The accident left 34 people injured, with two people suffering severe injuries. Firefighters had to rescue people from the damaged train cars, and the injured people were airlifted to the hospital. Photos show three medivac helicopters stationed outside of the amusement park.

Authorities did not say how many people had to be hospitalized or provide information on their conditions.

Officials have not determined the cause of the accident. It is unclear why the front train slammed on its brakes or why the second train failed to stop in time to avoid a collision.

