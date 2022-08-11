Several Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Colorado: Are You A Winner?

If you played the lottery recently in Colorado, you could be a winner!

The state lottery says several winning tickets were sold recently in the Centennial State, and some of them are in the Denver metro area.

Here are the winning prizes announced in Colorado:

A $20,000 winner sold at King Soopers at 9800 W. Belleview in Littleton

A $20,000 winner sold at A-B Petroleum at 1253 W. Alameda in Denver

A $20,000 winner sold at The Everyday Store at 1823 N. Circle Dr. in Colorado Springs

A $10,000 winner sold at 7-Eleven at 19390 E. Quincy in Aurora

A $10,000 winner sold at Stop N' Save at 10 Meadow Park Dr. in Divide

A $10,000 winner sold at Alta Convenience at 1501 Central Ave. in Cañon City

A $20,000 Cash 5 jackpot winner sold at Players Cafe (Lotto.com mobile app) -- winner could be anywhere in Colorado!

A $5,000 Lucky for Life winner sold at The Hills Store at 8801 Lowell Blvd. in Westminster

If you're the winner of one of these prizes, visit Colorado Lottery's website for info on how to claim them.

