U.S. Postal Service Plans To Increase Prices For The Holiday Season

The United States Postal Service is going to raise rates during the holiday season. The planned price increases, which still need to be reviewed by the Postal Regulatory Commission, would begin on October 2 and last until January 22, 2023.

Retail customers could see the price of sending a package increase by 30 cents to $6.45 depending on the weight of the package and where it is going. Commercial customers will see prices rise by 25 cents to $6.50.

"The Postal Service has some of the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer great values in shipping. These temporary rates will keep USPS competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume," the USPS said in a statement.

The USPS is also considering raising the cost of stamps again. The agency just raised the price of a first-class stamp to 60 cents last month and may increase the price again in January, according to Reuters.