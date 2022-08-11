Lizzo's "About Damn Time" has no doubt been the song of the summer. Since its release back in April, the song has taken over TikTok with the viral dance challenge Lizzo created and it now boasts over 2 million videos under its sound on the app. Celebrities from Reese Witherspoon and Jamie Campbell Bower (who plays Vecnas in Stranger Things) to Selena Gomez and J-Hope have paid tribute to the popular track and the "Cuz I Love You" singer's reactions have been priceless. Luckily, we've compiled a list of some of the best duets and reactions from the singer.

Fun Fact: "About Damn Time" almost didn't become a single. Lizzo shockingly revealed on the YouTube series Hot Ones that her hit song almost didn't make it as a single — but that she changed her mind when she realized how important the message of the song was. “The ‘I’ve been so down and under pressure, I’m way too fine to be this stressed’ — it’s like, hello!" she explained referring to the lyrics. "We needed that right then when I dropped that motherf—-r.”

Watch Lizzo's best "About Damn Time" reactions below: