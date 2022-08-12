Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has announced a potentially dangerous invasive bug has been found in Oakland County, according to FOX 17 News. This is the first time the insect has ever been found in Michigan.

A small population of the spotted lanternfly was found in Pontiac last week. The species, which is native to eastern Asia, is an invasive plant hopper. They prefer to feed on the invasive ailanthus tree, but they also feed on trees such as the black walnut, river birch, willow, sumac and red maple. They also feed on plants such as grapes. When the spotted lanternfly feed, they create a sticky liquid called honeydew. The liquid can collect on the ground or surround vegetation, which results in the growth of sooty mold. That mold can discolor or even kill plants.

“The research community is still learning about the spotted lanternfly and its potential for impacting our natural resources as well as treatments to eliminate this pest,” Michigan Department of Natural Resources invasive communications coordinator Joanne Foreman said. “It also could have an effect on important timber species statewide. What the long-term impact might be is unknown... We are in the assessment stage of response, but it is important to note that typical pest management techniques have not proven effective for eliminating the pest in other states.”