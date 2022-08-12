Landlord Accused Of Forcing Tenant To Sign Sex Contract To Rent Home

By Bill Galluccio

August 12, 2022

Lease agreement with house keys
Photo: Getty Images

A landlord in Las Vegas has been accused of forcing one of his tenants to sign a contract agreeing to have sex with him in order to rent out a four-bedroom house.

A lawsuit filed by Candy Torres accuses Allan Rothstein, who was a property manager at the property and licensed as a real estate broker, of requiring her to sign a document titled "Direct Consent for Sexual Intercourse" to rent the home in 2018.

The contract required Torres to declare that she "does not currently have a boyfriend/girlfriend/parent who is larger, meaner, and more physically aggressive, owns firearms and/or is more possessive than the [Rothstein]."

Torres felt that she had no choice but to sign the contract because she was homeless at the time and desperate to find stable housing for herself and her five children. In addition, she had recently been approved for Section 8 housing vouchers and was facing a 60-day deadline to find a place to live.

Housing lawyer Bruce Flammey examined the case for KTNV and said he was shocked that Rothstein would draw up a contract like that.

"My reaction was 'you had to be putting me on,'" Flammey told the news station. "That nobody in their right mind would go to the trouble to draw up a contract like this."

"Nobody has ever put something like this together that I've ever seen. Although, in all candor, I think there's more of these out there," he said.

The Nevada Real Estate Division launched an investigation into the claims, and Rothstein admitted that he wrote the contract and forced Torres to sign it. As a result, officials revoked his real estate broker's license and his license to work as a property manager.

He was also fined $94,000 but could face even stiffer penalties if a federal judge rules that he violated the Fair Housing Act.

