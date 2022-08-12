Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Abuse Amid Split From Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch was arrested for allegedly slapping her husband Patrick Carney of The Black Keys amid claims he cheated on her. According to TMZ, police in Nashville were called out to the couple's home for a possible domestic disturbance at around 2:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 11th. In the court documents they obtained, Michelle admitted to slapping Carney in the face "one to two times."

Carney didn't have any visible injuries and Michelle was taken into custody with her bail set at $1,000. However, it appears she was released from custody early since she is currently breastfeeding their 6-month-old baby.

News of the arrest comes after the singer took to Twitter on August 10th to accuse Carney of cheating on her while she was "home with our 6 month old daughter." Her tweets have since been deleted but E! News was able to transcribe them in full before.

"To say that I am totally devasted doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," she wrote. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward." She went on to add, "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Michelle and Patrick first met in 2015 during a Grammys party. Three years later the couple announced in 2018 that they were expecting their first child together, Rhys James Carney, who is now 4-years-old. The couple married in 2019 and welcomed daughter Willie Jacquet Carney in February.