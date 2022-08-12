The Game Disses Eminem In 10-Minute Track On 'Drillmatic' Album

The Game went and made a 10-minute diss track aimed at Eminem that comes complete with a nostalgic skit and disrespectful bars for his new album.



On Friday, August 12, The Game unleashed "The Black Slim Shady" from its cage a few months after reports of the song's existence began to circulate. The song begins with an interlude from an Uber driver who's on the phone while riding near 8 Mile in Detroit. Eventually, the Game chimes in adlibs about "Shady Aftermath." Once he deems himself the "Black Slim Shady," The Game jumps in the car with the aforementioned Uber driver, who turns out to be the brother of "Stan" from Eminem's popular 2000 song.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE