Trump Denies Reports He Had Classified Nuclear Documents At Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump pushed back against media reports that the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida was related to classified documents about nuclear weapons.

"Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday (August 12). "Why wouldn't the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer's, or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn't let them get even close - said "ABSOLUTELY NOT." Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer Steele Dossier!"

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland held a media briefing and said that he personally approved executing the search warrant. While he did not provide details about the raid, he said that the Justice Department has petitioned the court to release the warrant and inventory receipt detailing what the agents took from Trump's home.

While Trump has until Friday afternoon to oppose the release of the documents, he said he will not and called for them to be released immediately.

"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years," Trump wrote.