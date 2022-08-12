Twitter Roasts Frightening Harry Caray Hologram In 'Field Of Dreams' Game

A viral moment took place during FOX Sports' broadcast of the Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday (August 11) night, but it's unlikely that it was the reaction they intended to get.

During the seventh inning stretch, a hologram of beloved late Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray led a rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame, a song Caray famously sang from his press box at Wrigley Field for decades.

While the addition of the Caray hologram fit the Field of Dreams theme of past baseball spirits taking the field in Iowa, many fans shared tweets roasting what they perceived as a frightening site.