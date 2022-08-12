VIDEO: 'Idiot' Nearly Falls To Death At Bryce Canyon National Park

By Jason Hall

August 12, 2022

Sunrise over Bryce Canyon National Park, USA
Photo: Getty Images

A viral video shared on social media shows a man nearly fall to his death at Bryce Canyon National Park.

The @TouronsOfYellowstone Instagram account, which gets its name from the combination of "tourist" and "moron" and typically shares incidents at Yellowstone National Park that validate the nickname, posted the video on Monday (August 8), which shows a man hop over a barricade before losing his balance and nearly sliding off the cliff before coming to a quick stop.

"A touron at Bryce Canyon National Park! I don’t normally post two non Yellowstone tourons in a row, but this guy is a real IDIOT and I couldn’t help myself," the account posted. "First Bryce Canyon post I’ve ever done i think. #WhatNotToDo."

A woman is heard in the background screaming as the man slides several feet.

Bryce Canyon park spokesman Peter Densmore said the park is investigating the video.

"Considering that this occurred at one of the park's most popular viewpoints and dislodged rocks onto the heavily trafficked Navajo Loop below, we are extremely thankful that no serious injuries occurred," Densmore said in a statement obtained by KSL.com.

Densmore said that park rangers "are always on call to respond to emergency situations that inevitably happen," but warned visitors in purposely trying similar stunts, which he said "puts everyone at unnecessary risk."

"Signs, barriers and regulations are in place for the safety of all of our visitors and the protection of this special place," Densmore added via KSL.com.

