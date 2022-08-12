WATCH: Bear Cub Rescued After Eating Hallucinogenic Honey

By Bill Galluccio

August 12, 2022

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey

Wildlife officials rescued a bear cub in Turkey after it ate a hallucinogenic type of honey. According to The Guardian, the bear was found by villagers in the Turkish province of Duzce in a dazed and drunken state.

The young bear cub reportedly raided beehives that were filled with "mad honey," which contains neurotoxins that can cause hallucinations and a feeling of euphoria.

According to Newsweek, "mad honey" is made when bees extract pollen and nectar from the flowers on rhododendron plants. Because the nectar contains neurotoxins, the honey has a bitter, sharp taste.

Mad honey is made by beekeepers in the region and sold as an aphrodisiac, and used as a traditional form of medicine to treat a variety of ailments.

While it is relatively safe in small doses, it can cause serious issues if you ingest too much. While death is rare, some people require hospitalization after experiencing severe symptoms, including low blood pressure, dizziness, vomiting, impaired consciousness, convulsions, and vertigo.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey tweeted a video of the bear and said she is in good health and will be released back into the wild. In a follow-up post, they announced the cub had been named "Balkız," which means "Honey Girl" in English.

