Comedian Teddy Ray Dies At 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32.

All Def Digital, a media company Ray frequently worked with, confirmed the news on Instagram Saturday, August 13. “All Def Family, we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away,” they wrote. “Teddy was the kindest person you could ever meet. He was always smiling," the statement continued. "He had a natural ability to make anyone laugh in any situation and his laugh was infectious! To know Teddy was to love him. Teddy is a great one and a legend of All Def. We will miss him every day but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends. 🙏🏾🖤🕊.”

Ray was known for his viral social media sketches and stand-up comedy sets which landed him a part on HBO Max’s Pause With Sam Jay series, via US Magazine. Comedy Central also paid tribute to the late comedian on Twitter. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,” they wrote.

Ray's cause of death has not yet been revealed. Many Hollywood stars have mourned the loss on social media including Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, and the Jersey Shore cast — whom he worked with on the series Messyness.