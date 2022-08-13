Maren Morris And Zedd Just Teased Another Collab & Everyone Is Freaking Out

Maren Morris and Zedd are teasing another collaboration on social media. Where will they meet this time?

"Round 2?" Morris said on Instagram on Saturday (August 13) morning alongside a photo of the power duo. Zedd shared the same photo with the caption, "Should we do it again?" Maren and Zedd are obviously referring to their now-6x platinum smash hit, "The Middle," which they just paid a tribute to on their Instagram stories celebrating its success.

"The Middle" was released in January 2018 with Grey.