Maren Morris And Zedd Just Teased Another Collab & Everyone Is Freaking Out
By Dani Medina
August 13, 2022
Maren Morris and Zedd are teasing another collaboration on social media. Where will they meet this time?
"Round 2?" Morris said on Instagram on Saturday (August 13) morning alongside a photo of the power duo. Zedd shared the same photo with the caption, "Should we do it again?" Maren and Zedd are obviously referring to their now-6x platinum smash hit, "The Middle," which they just paid a tribute to on their Instagram stories celebrating its success.
"The Middle" was released in January 2018 with Grey.
go teammmnm 🔥🙌🏼 https://t.co/U09sIajMlC— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 12, 2022
Their posts have been making waves on social media and fans of both stars are (obviously) looking forward to the collab — since it clearly went so well the first time.
"Praise God!" country star Mickey Guyton commented.
"NO WAY WHAT👀👀" said DJ/producer duo BEAUZ.
"lbobkbkvicyxyxhckblblbj. Ghcycj. Jjbjb798)bikvjvd," commented another user. Relatable.
As far as their individual careers go, Morris' "The Humble Quest Tour" is in full swing, with scheduled dates this weekend and next week in Wisconsin, Colorado, Utah and Idaho. Zedd is gearing up to release a new single, which he just previewed on his Instagram on Friday, albeit he hilariously didn't give us much to work with.
We'll keep an eye out for Maren & Zedd round 2 soon! 👀