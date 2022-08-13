Teen Killed After Getting Sucked Into Woodchipper

By Bill Galluccio

August 13, 2022

Male Arborist using a wood chipper machine
Photo: Getty Images

A 17-year-old from Pennsylvania was killed in a tragic accident after getting pulled into a woodchipperIsiah Bedocs was working a job for a tree removal company in North Whitehall Township on Tuesday (August 9).

The teen was loading debris into the woodchipper when the machine snagged a piece of his clothing and started pulling him in. Paramedics arrived and found Bedocs with severe injuries. They performed first aid until a medivac helicopter arrived to airlift Bedocs to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It's very unnerving, and it's very sad for what happened to the young man. I'm very sorry he didn't make it," a neighbor told WPVI.

The coroner ruled Bedocs' death accidental and said they are awaiting the result of the autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

Bedocs was preparing for his senior year at the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute.

"Our hearts are with his family members and friends as they grapple with this unimaginable tragedy," the school said in a statement to PEOPLE.

