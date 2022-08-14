Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Reflects On The Impact Kurt Cobain Had On Him

By Katrina Nattress

August 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dan Reynolds is the latest subject of SPIN's "5 Albums I Can't Live Without" series. His entries range from Paul Simon's Graceland to Kendrick Lamar's DAMN., but there was one that particularly stood out: Nirvana's Nevermind. When speaking on the album, the Imagine Dragons singer focused more on Kurt Cobain's impact on him than the music specifically.

"While I say that I don’t listen to rock, I really listened to Nevermind," he admitted. "I’m a child of the ’90s. Nothing made me feel quite like this record. I don’t know if anything ever will because I also just identified with everything about this at that time period of my life. It was one of those records that just meant so much, you felt like you were friends with Kurt. You know what I mean?"

"I think that’s why his death has impacted people for so long," Reynolds added. "Even these young kids who don’t know anything about Kurt and weren’t raised on Kurt, they can still look at pictures and videos and interviews. He just was so approachable and real, you just felt like he was very disillusioned with all the things that you would want him to be disillusioned with. His heart was always in his music, and there was so much pain in his voice always, and it felt really palpable and real."

