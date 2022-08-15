Burglars Reportedly Broke Into Mariah Carey's Atlanta Home

The mansion in question is worth $5.65 and was purchased through a trust in November 2021. It comes equipped with nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pool, tennis court and playground. No one was on the property at the time of the break-in. In the days leading up to the burglary, Carey posted photos of herself on vacation, which may have given the robbers proper notice that she wasn't going to be home for awhile.



A few days after the reported robbery, Carey celebrated the 25th anniversary of her smash hit "Honey," which dropped on July 29, 1997. In her nostalgic post, Carey included photos from the video shoot and said it was "one of the happiest moments" of her life.



"Happy Anniversary HONEY! 🍯One of the happiest moments of my life ❤️ #butterfly25 coming soon🦋" she wrote in her caption.



