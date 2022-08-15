Carson Daly Reflects On Woodstock '99: 'I Thought I Was Going To Die'

By Katrina Nattress

August 15, 2022

2022 NBCUniversal Upfront
Photo: Getty Images North America

Woodstock '99 was supposed to be a 30th anniversary celebration of the legendary festival that was all about peace, love, and music, but it digressed into violence and chaos.

The infamous event is now the subject of a new Netflix docuseries called Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, and over the weekend Carson Daly reflected on his time there, hosting TRL Live. Spoiler alert: It wasn't good.

"I’ve been getting asked about #woodstock99 a ton recently due to the @netflix doc that’s out. All I can say is I thought I was going to die," he confessed in an Instagram post. "It started off great, TRL live from the side of main stage interviewing all the bands (like Jay from Jamiroquai) & then started getting pelted with bottles, rocks, lighters, all of it. It got insane, fast."

"Nightfall, Limp plays 'Break Stuff' & the prisoners were officially running the prison," he added. "My boss @MTV Dave says to our staff/crew backstage, 'We can no longer guarantee your safety, it’s time to go!' I remember being in a production van driving recklessly through corn fields to get to safety. It was so crazy & a blur now. I just remember feeling like I was in another country during military conflict. I have so many fun memories from that era, this was not one of them. Needless to say, I haven’t taken the fam back to Rome, NY for a vacation."

See Daly's post below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.