Woodstock '99 was supposed to be a 30th anniversary celebration of the legendary festival that was all about peace, love, and music, but it digressed into violence and chaos.

The infamous event is now the subject of a new Netflix docuseries called Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, and over the weekend Carson Daly reflected on his time there, hosting TRL Live. Spoiler alert: It wasn't good.

"I’ve been getting asked about #woodstock99 a ton recently due to the @netflix doc that’s out. All I can say is I thought I was going to die," he confessed in an Instagram post. "It started off great, TRL live from the side of main stage interviewing all the bands (like Jay from Jamiroquai) & then started getting pelted with bottles, rocks, lighters, all of it. It got insane, fast."



"Nightfall, Limp plays 'Break Stuff' & the prisoners were officially running the prison," he added. "My boss @MTV Dave says to our staff/crew backstage, 'We can no longer guarantee your safety, it’s time to go!' I remember being in a production van driving recklessly through corn fields to get to safety. It was so crazy & a blur now. I just remember feeling like I was in another country during military conflict. I have so many fun memories from that era, this was not one of them. Needless to say, I haven’t taken the fam back to Rome, NY for a vacation."

See Daly's post below.