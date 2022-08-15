Family Discovers Dismembered Body Parts After Buying Abandoned Storage Unit

By Bill Galluccio

August 15, 2022

Storage units
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in New Zealand have launched an investigation after learning that suitcases filled with body parts were being kept in a storage locker.

A family purchased the rights to the items in the storage unit during an auction and loaded everything into a trailer. When they got home and began to unpack their haul, they were shocked to discover dismembered body parts inside some of the suitcases. The family immediately contacted the police.

Authorities told Newshub they have many unanswered questions, but their first priority is trying to determine how many victims there are and their identities.

"The priority for Police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery," a spokesperson told the news outlet. "However, we are still awaiting the completion and results of the post-mortem examination, so we are unable to comment."

Officials said that the family is not under investigation and has been cooperating with detectives.

Neighbors told Newshub that they saw at least three hearses pull up to the property to remove the bodies. One person noted they could smell the rotting bodies from their property.

"I feel sorry for the family because they've got nothing to do with it. And whoever did do it, come on, front up. It's a bit unfair, bro. It's horrific, f***ing scary," said Shelton Honana.

