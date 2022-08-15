Judge Orders Lindsey Graham To Testify In Georgia 2020 Election Probe

A federal judge has ruled that South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham must testify in front of a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to convince state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Investigators are seeking information about two phone calls Graham had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger related to the election.

Graham argued that the phone calls were part of his job as a senator and that he has immunity from testifying over legislative acts.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected his argument.

"If the court were to accept Senator Graham's sovereign immunity argument, it would mean that U.S. senators would not be required to testify before state grand juries no matter the circumstances," May wrote. "The law would give them complete immunity based solely on their status as federal officials."

"Senator Graham's potential testimony on these issues — in addition to his knowledge about topics outside of the calls such as his alleged coordination with the Trump campaign before and after the calls are unique to Senator Graham, and Senator Graham has not suggested that anyone else from his office can speak to these issues or has unique personal knowledge of them," she continued.

Graham is currently scheduled to testify in front of the grand jury on August 23.