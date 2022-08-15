Overdue Library Book Returned 75 Years Later

A library book was recently returned to a New Jersey library 75 years after being checked out.

Bob Jablonski, 89, returned a copy of Oden Rudolph's book Hitler to the Jersey City Free Public Library last week, which he'd initially checked out at his school library, James J. Ferris High School Branch, in 1947 at the age of 14, according to the Hudson Reporter.

Jablonski said he recently found the book while reorganizing his family home and reached out to JCFPL in order to take the proper steps toward returning it.

The 89-year-old said he returned the book -- which warns the world about Adolf Hitler -- in perfect condition with its original reference card included and didn't have to pay any overdue fines.