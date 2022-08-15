These Are Minnesota's Best Sunflower Fields

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 15, 2022

Sunset Flowers
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of the year again —And no, we're not talking about back-to-school season. We're talking about sunflower season. The flower is beginning to turn the state yellow as its beautiful blooms stretch toward the sky.

Sunflowers are known for their large blooms that turn to face the sun throughout the day. Due to the fact sunflowers are faithfully dedicated to the sun, various faiths have adopted sunflowers to express a symbol of worship or faithfulness.They also come in many different colors and patters. While some sunflowers put all their energy into producing one tall stalk with a single beautiful bloom on top, others spread out with multiple branches.

Despite their variety, many sunflowers bloom during the summer months and into a portion of the fall, with the middle of the summer being their peak season. That's why we believe it's time for everyone to soak up some sunflowers before they're gone for the season.

MplsStPaul Magazine graciously named eight of the best sunflower fields in Minnesota. Whether you decide to pick just one to visit or to take a roadtrip to all eight, you're bound to have a beautiful afternoon at these sunflower fields below:

  • Fish Sunflowers
  • Fresh Acres
  • Waldoch Farm Garden Center
  • Green Barn Garden Center
  • Treasured Haven Farm
  • Berry & Bloom Farm
  • Afton Apple Orchard
  • White Pine Berry Farm
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.