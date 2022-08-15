This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Minnesota

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Minnesota restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.

According to Eat This Not That, the best chicken tenders served in Minnesota can be found at The Coop in St. Paul.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state:

"Since 1963, The Coop has been feeding Minnesotans chicken, burgers, ribs, and coneys. The chicken strips are served in a basket, complete with fries, dipping sauce, and pop. You'll certainly leave full, especially if you indulge in the freshly made carrot cake or a basket of mini donuts to finish your meal."