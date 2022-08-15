WATCH: Helicopter Rescues Man Trapped By Floodwaters On top Of His Jeep
By Bill Galluccio
August 15, 2022
A 75-year-old man from Arizona had to be rescued after he found himself trapped by floodwaters. A bystander saw the man sitting on top of his overturned Jeep, which was surrounded by rushing water, and called the police.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sent a team to the area and determined that the only way to rescue the man from the flooded wash was by using a helicopter.
"Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, it was determined that using the helicopter to perform a one-skip maneuver would be used to conduct the rescue," officials explained.
Officials shared a video of the dramatic rescue on Facebook.
"The video shows as the helicopter approaches the Jeep, the rescuer on the skid making contact with the male motorist and loading him into the helicopter. He is then transported back to the Command Post, where his family took him home. He is very lucky to be alive."
SWIFT WATER RESCUE: ESTRELLA ROAD AND NEAR AGUA FRIA DRIVE / GOLDEN VALLEY About 2pm Friday (8/12) afternoon, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a bystander that a Jeep had drove into the wash and rolled over onto its passenger side. It was surrounded by rushing water and floating down the wash off Estrella Road, just south of Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley. Golden Valley Fire, Arizona DPS Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman and Search and Rescue responded to the scene. A 75-year-old male was located on what is now the top of the vehicle, sitting on the driver’s door. Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, it was determined that using the helicopter to perform a one-skip maneuver would be used to conduct the rescue. The video shows as the helicopter approaches the Jeep, the rescuer on the skid making contact with the male motorist and loading him into the helicopter. He is then transported back to the Command Post, where his family took him home. He is very lucky to be alive. Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown! @azdps_rangers Air Rescue, Arizona Department of Public SafetyPosted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue on Friday, August 12, 2022
It is unclear why the man, who was not identified decided to drive through the wash, or if he will face charges. Officials warned motorists it is extremely dangerous to try driving through rushing water.
"Flooded roadways and running washes are very dangerous and can be deadly. When encountering them, please 'Turn Around, Don’t Drown,'" they wrote in a second Facebook post, which included photos of the dramatic rescue.
SWIFT WATER RESCUE: ESTRELLA ROAD NEAR AGUA FRIA DRIVE IN GOLDEN VALLEY Here are some additional photos of the Jeep...Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue on Friday, August 12, 2022