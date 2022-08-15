WATCH: Helicopter Rescues Man Trapped By Floodwaters On top Of His Jeep

A 75-year-old man from Arizona had to be rescued after he found himself trapped by floodwaters. A bystander saw the man sitting on top of his overturned Jeep, which was surrounded by rushing water, and called the police.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sent a team to the area and determined that the only way to rescue the man from the flooded wash was by using a helicopter.

"Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, it was determined that using the helicopter to perform a one-skip maneuver would be used to conduct the rescue," officials explained.

Officials shared a video of the dramatic rescue on Facebook.

"The video shows as the helicopter approaches the Jeep, the rescuer on the skid making contact with the male motorist and loading him into the helicopter. He is then transported back to the Command Post, where his family took him home. He is very lucky to be alive."