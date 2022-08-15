WATCH: Helicopter Rescues Man Trapped By Floodwaters On top Of His Jeep

By Bill Galluccio

August 15, 2022

Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

A 75-year-old man from Arizona had to be rescued after he found himself trapped by floodwaters. A bystander saw the man sitting on top of his overturned Jeep, which was surrounded by rushing water, and called the police.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sent a team to the area and determined that the only way to rescue the man from the flooded wash was by using a helicopter.

"Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, it was determined that using the helicopter to perform a one-skip maneuver would be used to conduct the rescue," officials explained.

Officials shared a video of the dramatic rescue on Facebook.

"The video shows as the helicopter approaches the Jeep, the rescuer on the skid making contact with the male motorist and loading him into the helicopter. He is then transported back to the Command Post, where his family took him home. He is very lucky to be alive."

SWIFT WATER RESCUE: ESTRELLA ROAD AND NEAR AGUA FRIA DRIVE / GOLDEN VALLEY About 2pm Friday (8/12) afternoon, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a bystander that a Jeep had drove into the wash and rolled over onto its passenger side. It was surrounded by rushing water and floating down the wash off Estrella Road, just south of Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley. Golden Valley Fire, Arizona DPS Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman and Search and Rescue responded to the scene. A 75-year-old male was located on what is now the top of the vehicle, sitting on the driver’s door. Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, it was determined that using the helicopter to perform a one-skip maneuver would be used to conduct the rescue. The video shows as the helicopter approaches the Jeep, the rescuer on the skid making contact with the male motorist and loading him into the helicopter. He is then transported back to the Command Post, where his family took him home. He is very lucky to be alive. Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown! @azdps_rangers Air Rescue, Arizona Department of Public Safety

Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue on Friday, August 12, 2022

It is unclear why the man, who was not identified decided to drive through the wash, or if he will face charges. Officials warned motorists it is extremely dangerous to try driving through rushing water.

"Flooded roadways and running washes are very dangerous and can be deadly. When encountering them, please 'Turn Around, Don’t Drown,'" they wrote in a second Facebook post, which included photos of the dramatic rescue.

SWIFT WATER RESCUE: ESTRELLA ROAD NEAR AGUA FRIA DRIVE IN GOLDEN VALLEY Here are some additional photos of the Jeep...

Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue on Friday, August 12, 2022
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.