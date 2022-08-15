WATCH: Prankster Uses Airport Intercom To Announce Six Hour Flight Delays

A British tourist in Greece found himself detained at Zakynthos Airport after he tried to prank fellow travelers. A video posted on TikTok by Sam Wilson showed the unidentified man standing behind an unattended gate agent's desk and using the airport's intercom system to announce that flights have been delayed.

"The flight to Gatwick has been delayed by six hours," he announced.

"Unfortunately, the flight to Manchester has been delayed by six hours," he added.

Wilson noted that the final flight delay he announced was for a flight that didn't exist. Eventually, officials realized what was going on, and a security guard confronted the man. He was escorted away by police officers and taken for questioning.