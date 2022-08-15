Woman Killed After Light Rail Train Strikes Her In Seattle

A woman died after she was struck by a light rail train in Seattle over the weekend, according to firefighters.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of Rainier Avenue S. on Sunday afternoon (August 14), where they found the victim stuck between the light rail train and the platform at the Mount Baker station.

"Patient was extricated and evaluated by paramedics. Unfortunately this is a fatal incident and the patient was pronounced deceased on scene," according to their Twitter page.

Both sides of the station were shut down as authorities investigated the woman's death. Service between Mount Baker, Beacon Hill, and Columbia City stopped for two hours, KOMO reported.