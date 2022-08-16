FBI Returns 3 Of Donald Trump's Passports Seized During Mar-A-Lago Raid

The FBI returned three passports confiscated during the raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home in Flordia. While the passports were not on the property receipt detailing what was taken during the search, Trump claimed they were "stolen" in a post on Truth Social.

After several news outlets reported that the passports were not taken in the search, Politico's Kyle Cheney said that Trump's team has been publicizing an email from Jay Bratt, chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the Justice Department's National Security Division, confirming that the agency had taken the passports and was planning to return them to Trump.

After Trump's post, the FBI issued a statement defending the agents who searched Mar-a-Lago, though it did not specifically mention the passports.

"In executing search warrants, the FBI follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes," the agency said in a statement.