FBI Returns 3 Of Donald Trump's Passports Seized During Mar-A-Lago Raid

By Bill Galluccio

August 16, 2022

US-POLITICS-INVESTIGATION-TRUMP
Photo: Getty Images

The FBI returned three passports confiscated during the raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home in Flordia. While the passports were not on the property receipt detailing what was taken during the search, Trump claimed they were "stolen" in a post on Truth Social.

After several news outlets reported that the passports were not taken in the search, Politico's Kyle Cheney said that Trump's team has been publicizing an email from Jay Bratt, chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the Justice Department's National Security Division, confirming that the agency had taken the passports and was planning to return them to Trump.

After Trump's post, the FBI issued a statement defending the agents who searched Mar-a-Lago, though it did not specifically mention the passports.

"In executing search warrants, the FBI follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes," the agency said in a statement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.