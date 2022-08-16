General Motors Recalls Nearly 500,000 SUVs Due To Seat Belt Malfunction

General Motors is recalling over 480,000 SUVs because of an issue with the rear seatbelts. The recall includes 2021 and 2022 Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades, and GMC Yukons.

GM said that the seatbelts on the left and right side third-row seats may not restrain a passenger in a crash. The automaker explained that the rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket may not have been installed correctly and could come apart during an accident.

General Motors has received eight reports about the faulty seatbelts since 2020. However, none of the reports involved an accident or injury due to the issue.

GM will begin notifying owners impacted by the recall on September 26. The carmaker said that dealers will inspect the seatbelts and replace the buckle assemblies if necessary.

You can check to see if our vehicle is subject to a recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.