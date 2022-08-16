Idris Elba Weighs In On Drake, Beyoncé's House Albums: 'We Been Doing This'

"I've listened to Drake's," Elba tells Angie. "I haven't listened to the entire version of Beyoncé's yet, but I've been playing a remix to 'Break My Soul' in my sets though and it's been going *off*. It's more of a traditional house remix. It's crazy in Ibiza right now."



"Drake's album, I thought that... you know what I liked about the ones where he raps on is that it proved, in concept at least, that Hip-Hop and House can actually marry," Elba continued. "He's got an interesting flow, but in the U.K. we been doing that for a long time."



Elsewhere in the interview, Angie and Idris discuss the actor's new movie Beast and how his own music didn't make the soundtrack. They also talk about the roles Elba has lost at the beginning of his career and producer Will Packer's evolution the past two decades. Watch the entire conversation up top.