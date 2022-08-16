Monkey Calls 911 From California Zoo

Route, a cheeky monkey living at the Zoo to You in Paso Robles, got ahold of the zoo's golf cart cellphone and decided to make a call. According to FoxNews, Route called 911 and dispatchers were immediately confused. After calling the number back with no response, the dispatchers who received the call were able to trace the number back to the zoo and police were notified.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Office took to Facebook to detail the situation to followers and share photos of the mischievous primate.

"Dispatchers tried to call and text back but they received no response. So Deputies were sent to investigate. The address took them to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles. No one there had placed the call. Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey's uncle? Then they all realized... it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey. Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo's cell phone... which was in the zoo's golf cart... which is used to travel around the zoo's 40 acre site. We're told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons. And that's what Route did... just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us," the post read.

FoxNews quoted the police department in saying that Capuchin monkeys are naturally very curious and will snatch up anything that they can get their hands on.