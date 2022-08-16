Six People Injured In 2 Shootings Outside Of Hospital Related To Stolen Car

A pair of shootings near the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, left six people injured. Authorities said that three teenagers, 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were in a stolen white Infiniti QX50 at a gas station when somebody opened fire on them.

The three teens were shot, as was a 25-year-old male, who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The teens fled the scene and drove to a nearby apartment complex. Two others, a 25-year-old and a 14-year-old, drove the teens to the hospital. On their way to the emergency room, somebody in a dark-colored vehicle started shooting at them. They abandoned the disabled vehicle on the road and proceeded on foot to the hospital.

Officials said that the 16-year-old has been released from the hospital and was taken to Juvenile Court. The 17-year-old and two 25-year-old victims remain hospitalized in critical condition. The 14-year-old is also hospitalized in non-critical condition.

Felix was released from the hospital and taken into custody. The three teens in the stolen car are facing charges of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Officials did not say if they have identified any suspects in the shootings.