Six People Injured In 2 Shootings Outside Of Hospital Related To Stolen Car

By Bill Galluccio

August 16, 2022

Two police officers behind crime scene tape
Photo: Getty Images

pair of shootings near the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, left six people injured. Authorities said that three teenagers, 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were in a stolen white Infiniti QX50 at a gas station when somebody opened fire on them.

The three teens were shot, as was a 25-year-old male, who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The teens fled the scene and drove to a nearby apartment complex. Two others, a 25-year-old and a 14-year-old, drove the teens to the hospital. On their way to the emergency room, somebody in a dark-colored vehicle started shooting at them. They abandoned the disabled vehicle on the road and proceeded on foot to the hospital.

Officials said that the 16-year-old has been released from the hospital and was taken to Juvenile Court. The 17-year-old and two 25-year-old victims remain hospitalized in critical condition. The 14-year-old is also hospitalized in non-critical condition.

Felix was released from the hospital and taken into custody. The three teens in the stolen car are facing charges of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Officials did not say if they have identified any suspects in the shootings.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.