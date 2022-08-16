This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best chicken tenders around, finding the best spot in each state to order up the crispy fave. According to the site: "The veritable childhood favorite is an easy dish — no messy bones to eat around but still full of the satisfying saltiness of fried foods."

So which North Carolina restaurant serves up the best chicken tenders?

Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack

Located in Asheville, Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack offers guests a chance to try the best chicken tenders around. Despite the name, your order doesn't have to be spicy. The no-heat seasoning offers just as much flavor as the spicier hot sauce, letting you decide your perfect spice level.

Rocky's Hot Chicken is located at 1455 Patton Avenue in Asheville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Rocky's serves from-scratch dishes with locally sourced ingredients, including the specialty Nashville hot chicken. But when you're looking for delicious chicken fingers, you can't beat the crispy, juicy, perfectly seasoned version. You can get them to your own taste, ranging from mild to hot. Try the fingers with some of the best mac and cheese around and for a deal, if you have ink, try the 'Tattoo Tuesday' for 10% off of your order."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full report to see the best chicken tenders in each state.