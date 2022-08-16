Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney Loses GOP Primary To Harriet Hageman

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost the state's Republican primary to Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Cheney has been a target of many Republicans for voting to impeach Trump the second time. She has been an outspoken critic of Trump and served on the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

She faced backlash both in Congress and back home in Wyoming. First, she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party for voting to impeach Trump, who won the state with 70% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election. While she survived a vote by secret ballot to strip her committee chair in February 2021, Republicans removed her by a voice vote in May of that year.

Eight of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump will not be returning to Congress next year. Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice, and Cheney all lost their primaries. In addition, Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, New York Rep. John Katko, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez all announced their retirement.

Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse and California Rep. David Valadao both won their primaries and will be on the Republican ticket in November.