XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Plans To Testify Against 3 Co-Defendants

“Mr. Allen’s role in this, it was much less than the other three,” Lewis said. “More of an accessory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly, he never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody.”



XXXTentacion went inside the RIVA Motorsports shop at 3671 N. Dixie Highway on June 18, 2018 after he reportedly withdrew $50,000. Afterward, the "Look At Me!" rapper was reportedly approached by two armed robbers as he attempted to leave the parking lot in his 2017 black BMW i8 sports car. One of the armed gunmen opened fire and fatally shot Onfroy. Both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.



A few days after the shooting, Allen was arrested at his sister's home in Atlanta. A month later, Williams, Boatwright and Newsome were all indicted and charged with the murder. Despite his plea deal, Allen could still receive a life sentence.