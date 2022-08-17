4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.

Humidity can be a make-or-break decision for people looking for new homes. The muggy air and thick heat can make both tourists and locals sweat buckets. There are some parts of the U.S. that don't have to worry about this, while others grapple with heavy humidity regularly.

House Method, a research company, ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S. Researchers conducted a survey using data from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) on each city's humidity. They determined rankings based on average annual humidity.

Four Florida cities were among the most humid cities:

Gainesville: #7, 89% average annual relative humidity

#7, 89% average annual relative humidity Fort Myers: #13, 88% average annual relative humidity

#13, 88% average annual relative humidity Jacksonville: #14, 88% average annual relative humidity

#14, 88% average annual relative humidity Orlando: #15, 88% average annual relative humidity

Here are the 15 most humid cities in the country:

Lake Charles, LA Jackson, MS Meridian, MS Brownsville, TX Port Arthur, TX Victoria, TX Gainesville, FL Baton Rouge, LA Corpus Christi, TX Houston, TX Quillayute, WA St. Paul Island, AK Fort Myers, FL Jacksonville, FL Orlando, FL

Most of the cities in the top rankings are along the southern border, analysts pointed out. Standouts include Quillayute, Washington, and St. Paul Island, Alaska.

Check out the full study on House Method's website.