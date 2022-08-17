4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

August 17, 2022

A young woman cools down with cold water during the summer heat.
Photo: Getty Images

Humidity can be a make-or-break decision for people looking for new homes. The muggy air and thick heat can make both tourists and locals sweat buckets. There are some parts of the U.S. that don't have to worry about this, while others grapple with heavy humidity regularly.

House Method, a research company, ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S. Researchers conducted a survey using data from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) on each city's humidity. They determined rankings based on average annual humidity.

Four Florida cities were among the most humid cities:

  • Gainesville: #7, 89% average annual relative humidity
  • Fort Myers: #13, 88% average annual relative humidity
  • Jacksonville: #14, 88% average annual relative humidity
  • Orlando: #15, 88% average annual relative humidity

Here are the 15 most humid cities in the country:

  1. Lake Charles, LA
  2. Jackson, MS
  3. Meridian, MS
  4. Brownsville, TX
  5. Port Arthur, TX
  6. Victoria, TX
  7. Gainesville, FL
  8. Baton Rouge, LA
  9. Corpus Christi, TX
  10. Houston, TX
  11. Quillayute, WA
  12. St. Paul Island, AK
  13. Fort Myers, FL
  14. Jacksonville, FL
  15. Orlando, FL

Most of the cities in the top rankings are along the southern border, analysts pointed out. Standouts include Quillayute, Washington, and St. Paul Island, Alaska.

Check out the full study on House Method's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.