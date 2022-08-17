AirTag Used To Locate Airline Worker Accused Of Stealing From Luggage

An airline employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from passengers' luggage was busted with the help of an Apple AirTag. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office received a report from a traveler that her luggage never arrived at her destination in July.

She told officers that she had an Apple AirTag in her luggage and that it activated near a street in the city of Mary Esther. A few weeks later, another traveler reported over $15,000 worth of jewelry and items had been taken out of his luggage.

Investigators checked the addresses of all employees who work at the airport to see if any of them lived near the area where the AirTag had been activated. They identified 19-year-old Giovanni De Luca as a suspect and when to his home.

De Luca admitted to rummaging through the first victim's luggage and removing the AirTag. During a search of his home, officers recovered the belongings stolen from the second victim. However, they did not find the luggage belonging to the first victim.

De Luca was taken into custody and charged with two counts of grand theft.

"This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our Investigators, and the Airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible," said Sheriff Eric Aden.