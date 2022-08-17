Bystander Climbs Through Sunroof To Rescue Kids Locked In Hot Car

A mother wasn't going to stand by and wait for the fire department to rescue two toddlers locked in a hot car in a parking lot in Oklahoma City.

The vehicle was parked in direct sunlight, and the temperature outside was nearing 100 degrees. Charlene Cooksey told KOCO she saw the girls in distress and went to grab a crowbar to break the window.

She was stopped by security guards who told her to wait for the fire department.

"Security guards didn't know what to do because in their minds, they wanted to wait for the fire department and I was like, 'Screw the fire department. Those babies need to get out,'" Cooksey told the news station.

While they were waiting for first responders, another woman took matters into her hands and climbed through the sunroof to unlock the car doors.

"If it wasn't for her, we'd still be trying to pull those car doors open. She's the real hero 'cause she jumped in," Cooksey said.

Police said that the two girls were "unresponsive and buckled in their car seats" and were in shock when they were rescued.

The toddlers were taken to a security car to cool off as authorities waited for the children's mother to finish shopping.

"I wanted to see the girl who came out. I wanted to see who would risk their kids just to go into Walmart. I understand it's hard being a mom, and you don't have anyone to watch your kid, but don't leave them in the car," Cooksey said.

After about 40 minutes, the children's mother, 33-year-old Elizabeta Babb, came out of the store and was taken into custody.

Authorities said that surveillance camera footage showed Babb walking into the store with one of her children, only to return to her car less than 10 minutes later. She then went back into the store without her children.

Babb was charged with two counts of child neglect.