Chad Gilbert To Undergo Tumor Removal Surgery After Cancer Returns

Despite announcing he was "cancer free" in January, Chad Gilbert revealed that he was undergoing surgery after doctors found "a new Pheochromocytoma tumor" in his spine.

The New Found Glory guitarist gave fans a detailed update about his health on Instagram. "Was having really intense bad back pain on tour (which can happen from jumping around carrying a heavy guitar). I flew home early for an MRI. Unfortunately we found a new Pheochromocytoma tumor in the 12th vertebrae of my spine pinching on my nerve bad," he wrote. "I’ll be headed into surgery tomorrow to get almost all of it out then hit what’s left with some fancy radiation. Scary stuff but it’s all about the little wins."

"Each day we’ve been having fun in the hospital and feel lucky with so many things and God’s timing with all of this," he continued. "If I didn’t go on tour and inflame my tumor, I wouldn’t have known early enough it was there! Then my band’s love and support got me home to get scanned. Knowing me, if pain is making me not play a show, it’s bad. We also discovered I have some very tiny nodules on my lungs but my amazing team feel very confident that it’s manageable and at an early stage compared to where I was last time. My vitals and heart are great this time. Moving forward with today’s amazing technology, I can be on a lifelong treatment that just keeps it all at bay. Like living with an illness but it’s not life-threatening. I no longer have to guess if it will return and can just relax. So I ask for all the prayers, hopes, fingers crossed, or whatever you do for people you care about in times like these. For my rock solid angel of a wife @lisacimorelli and our beautiful dream of a baby, Lily Gilbert. Hoping to be home recovering Friday or Saturday!"

Gilbert ended his note with a message to anyone who's been enduring health problems. "For everyone out there struggling with intense health issues and disease. I’m right there with you," he wrote. "Do your best to make the most of it and try not to waste too much time on fear. Process your emotions but no one’s time is ever certain, with or without good health. We are all the same. Try to love and impact where you’re at and what’s around you and look for the depth of the people around you. See how incredible it is that all these people have been on their own journeys and are now connected to you for some reason. From doctors to nurses to the person cleaning your hospital room, everyone’s story is impactful. Much love to everyone out there! Can’t wait to be back out. See you soon!"