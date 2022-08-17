Cheaper Adoption Fees At Tacoma Humane Society For A Limited Time

If you're looking to bring home a new friend, there's a special deal going on at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The shelter announced that it's lowering adoption fees for a limited time as part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." This initiative aims to make space at the Tacoma shelter, which is caring for over 700 animals.

Between August 16 and 31, adoption fees will be $5 for critters, $25 for adult cats, and $50 for adult dogs.

Typically, dogs cost between $50 and $500 to adopt, while cats range from $30 to $135, according to FOX 13.

As of Wednesday afternoon (August 17), they have 39 dogs, 49 cats, and 9 rabbits (critters) available to adopt. More will be made available over the next few weeks.

"All adoptable animals have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, provided vaccines, and have been medically cleared for adoption," the Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post. "The only thing they need now is a family to call their own."

Adoption information can be found on the shelter's website. You can check out the full list of adoptable animals on the same page.