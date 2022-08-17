'Deadliest Catch' Crew Captures Video Of Purported Russian Missile Launch

The latest episode of Deadliest Catch, which is in its 18th season, appears to capture the moment a Russian missile was launched. In a teaser clip for the episode, the crew of the Time Bandit is shown reacting as they notice the rocket in the sky behind them.

"Did Russia shoot a missile, dude?" Captain Johnathon Hillstrand wondered.

"It's coming right for us, captain!" a deckhand yelled.

The incident occurred after another ship, the Wizard, encountered a Russian fishing boat in the waters near the U.S.-Russia border. The crew of the Wizard told the Russian ship to leave the area as the Time Bandit was called to provide backup.

The Russian boat eventually left the area and returned to Russian waters. A short time later, the crew noticed the missile being launched behind them. The purported missile launch didn't seem to phase Captain Keith Colburn of the Wizard.

"I'll tell you what, I'm not giving away our fishing grounds," he said. "So bring it on, Russia. Time Bandit and Wizard, team USA."

Check out the clip below.