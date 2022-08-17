Julian Lennon Reacts To Dad John Lennon's Virtual Duet With Paul McCartney

McCartney was able to bring the historic duet to life on his world tour with the help of Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. "We developed a machine-learning system that we taught what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, what a voice sounds like," Jackson told The Daily Mail. "In fact, we taught the computer what John sounds like and what Paul sounds like."

Earlier this year, Julian also spoke out about legally changing his name from John Charles Julian Lennon to Julian Charles John Lennon. "I want to respect the legacy and the wishes of my parents, but all I did was switch the 'John' and 'Julian' so I'm Julian Charles John Lennon," he said on the podcast, Word in Your Ear via People. "It's as simple as that, but for me, it's a whole other world, it really is. Not that I'm ashamed or have disrespect. I needed to be me. I needed to finally be heard as Julian. This is what Julian does, not 'John's son,' so that has been a part of the path, and... it just made sense for me."