Mysterious E. Coli Outbreak In Ohio Sickens Over A Dozen People

Dozens of people across Ohio and Michigan have fallen ill due to being infected with the bacteria E. coli, according to WHIO-TV. However, a cause of the outbreak has not yet been identified.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced today (August 17) that a total of 29 people —14 in Ohio and 15 in Michigan— have been infected with the strain E. coli 0157. Nine people have been hospitalized thus far, but luckily no deaths have been reported.

The CDC is currently working with public health and regulatory officials in both Ohio and Michigan to identify what could be behind the outbreak. The investigation is ongoing as they use different types of data to identify the food source. If a food item is identified as the cause of the outbreak, the CDC said investigators will issue advice for people and businesses.

Symptoms of E. coli "vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting," according to the CDC. "Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C). Most people get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening."