Mysterious E. Coli Outbreak In Ohio Sickens Over A Dozen People

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 17, 2022

Microbiologist holding an antibiotic sensitivity plate of an E. coli bacteria
Photo: Getty Images

Dozens of people across Ohio and Michigan have fallen ill due to being infected with the bacteria E. coli, according to WHIO-TV. However, a cause of the outbreak has not yet been identified.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced today (August 17) that a total of 29 people —14 in Ohio and 15 in Michigan— have been infected with the strain E. coli 0157. Nine people have been hospitalized thus far, but luckily no deaths have been reported.

The CDC is currently working with public health and regulatory officials in both Ohio and Michigan to identify what could be behind the outbreak. The investigation is ongoing as they use different types of data to identify the food source. If a food item is identified as the cause of the outbreak, the CDC said investigators will issue advice for people and businesses.

Symptoms of E. coli "vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting," according to the CDC. "Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C). Most people get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.