This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Wisconsin

Loaded fries are a genius way to turn a snack into a meal. The popular menu item can be topped with chili, cheese, scallions, tomato, sour cream, ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, pork, jackfruit, and so much more! Some restaurants will even allow you to choose the toppings that you want to create a custom order. There is one restaurant in Wisconsin that serves loaded fries to such perfection that you won't even want to alter them due to the exceptional flavor combination that the signature dish offers.

According to LoveFood, the best loaded fries in Wisconsin can be found at The Vanguard in Milwaukee. Love Food specifically suggested trying the 'south buffalo poutine' made with spiced gravy, chicken, blue cheese, and pickled celery.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"The Vanguard loves its loaded fries and has a good selection of options on the menu, including classic poutine with caramelized onion gravy and Cheddar curds, chilli cheese fries and vegan loaded fries with optional vegan chili. The ‘beer and brat’ bar’s signature, though, is the south buffalo poutine, with sauced chicken or tofu pieces, spiced gravy, blue cheese dressing and pickled celery."