Watch Korn And Evanescence's Amy Lee Reunite For 'Freak On A Leash' Live

Evanescence's Amy Lee came out to join Korn for the 2007 collaborative rendition of their hit "Freak on a Leash" Tuesday night (August 16) during the first stop of the bands' joint tour. See fan-shot footage of the performance above.

Evanescence and Korn will be on the road for the next month, traversing the United States. See a full list of tour dates below.

Korn & Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 24 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 27 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Aug. 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 01 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sep. 04 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep. 06 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 10 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Sep. 13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Sep. 15 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater