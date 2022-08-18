'Death Assassin' Posts Social Media Threat Toward Middle Tennessee Students

A Middle Tennessee teenager is facing charges after reportedly posting a threat on social media targeting nearly a dozen female students, signing the unsettling message as "Death Assassin."

A circulating on Facebook earlier this week reportedly included a "Wanted" list of names and photos of 11 female students in connection to Stewart County High School, News Channel 5 reports. The post, which was signed by the mysterious moniker "Death Assassin," also included the name of a male student who detectives suspect is the person behind the post.

"I was terrified," said one mother whose daughter was included on the list. She added, "My daughter is worried because we know what he is capable of. When I seen it, that's what hit me — are you kidding me? That's a hit list."

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray, however, debunked claims the post was a "hit list;" rather he described it as "more of a fantasy-type situation" as it didn't include specific or immediate threats off violence.

"[A hit list] wasn't what it was, but I do think it was an obvious concern," he said. "Well sure as a parent I'd be concerned. I would have."

According to a statement from Paulette Redman, media relations coordinator with the Stewart County Sheriff's Office, the student, whose name was not released, has been located and charged. Redman added that there is no current threat.

"The Sheriff wants to assure parents that all schools are still safe and there's no immediate threat to any students," the statement reads, in part, on the sheriff's office official Facebook page.

As of Thursday (August 18), no other information has been released, including any official charges the teen may be facing. The suspect was charged, however, under a state law regarding making perceived threats on social media.