Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Pleads Guilty To 15 Felonies
By Bill Galluccio
August 18, 2022
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 felonies related to a tax fraud case connected to the company's business practices.
Prosecutors accused Weisselberg of engaging in a 15-year "off the books" scheme to help officials in the Trump Organization to avoid paying taxes. Weisselberg failed to pay $1.7 million in taxes on his income, which included numerous perks, including two Mercedes-Benz cars, a Manhattan apartment, and private school tuition.
Weisselberg was facing up to 15 years in prison but will serve just five months behind bars as part of a plea deal in which he agreed to testify against the company during the trial in the fall. He will also have to pay nearly $2 million in taxes, penalties, and interest.
Weisselberg will not be required to cooperate with the district attorney's office in a separate criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump. In addition, none of his testimony is expected to directly implicate Trump.