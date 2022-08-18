Human Foot Still Inside Shoe Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring

A National Parks employee made a disturbing discovery at Yellowstone National Park earlier in the week. The National Parks Service said that the employee found a human foot still inside of a shoe floating in the Abyss Pool, near the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern area of the park.

Abyss Pool is one of the deepest hot springs in the park, and the water can reach temperatures of 140 degrees.

Authorities temporarily closed the West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking after the discovery on Tuesday (August 16). The section of the park has since been reopened.

Officials said no other information is available and that an investigation remains ongoing.

The northern area of Yellowstone National Park is still cleaning up after historic flooding in June. Park entrances at Gardiner, MT (North) and Cooke City/Silver Gate, MT (Northeast) remain closed to visitor vehicles. However, they are open to approved commercial tours, bicycles, and foot traffic.

Park officials said that 93% of paved roads and 94% of the backcountry is open to the public.